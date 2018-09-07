Gold higher

Bengaluru : Gold inched up on Thursday, supported by physical buying and as the dollar remained under pressure, but a weaker yuan amid worries of looming U.S. tariffs on China capped the metal´s gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,197.38 at 0649 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent at $1,202 an ounce.

"A bit of weakness in the U.S. dollar has stabilized some of the selling (in gold) we saw earlier in the week," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said. That seems to have also boosted sentiment a little," Hynes said.

Gold has tumbled more than 12 percent from a peak of $1,365.23 in April.

Present levels have recently invoked a lot of physical buying in not just active gold buying countries like India and China, but in southeast Asia for investment purposes too, traders and analysts said.