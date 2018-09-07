Rupee flat

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said.

The rupee closed flat at 124.24 against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session on the back of dull dollar demand from importers. The currency was stable. There was no major variation in the exchange rate, dealers said. In the open market, the local currency continued to trade stronger. The rupee closed at 124.70 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 125.

Data published by the State Bank of Pakistan showed the country’s total foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.369 billion as of August 31 from $16.685 billion in the previous week.