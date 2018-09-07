Fri September 07, 2018
Business

Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Stocks drop on selling pressure from foreign fund houses

Stocks fell 0.85 percent on Thursday when most of the heavy weight trading and investment shares took a dive following selling pressure from foreign fund houses, which was in line with the steady downturn witnessed in the global markets, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Bearish activity was witnessed at the PSX on institutional profit taking post major announcements.”

Mid-session support was witnessed in banking stocks on rising banking spreads and improving Pak-US relations.

Surge in NSS rates, dismal data on oil and cement sales for August 2018, government approval on surge in local gas prices next month, unresolved circular debt crises, and foreign outflows played a catalytic role in the negative close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.85 percent or 354.57 points to close at 41,266.39 points. KSE-30 shares index fell 0.73 percent or 150.38 points to end at 20,322.63 points.

As many as 373 scrips were active, of which 82 moved up, 276 retreated, and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 159.678 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 126.931 billion shares in the previous session.

Hamad Aslam, director of research at Elixir Securities said, “Pakistan equities continued to slide, as favourite speculative stocks started coming under pressure with a number of them closing at their lower circuits.”

Official release of data showed a decline of 14 percent in domestic cement off takes for the month of August 2018, however, these numbers were already floating in the market since last week, he added.

Cement shares witnessed steep decline under the lead of Lucky Cement which fell Rs14/share, while other companies moved down in the range of 14 paisa to Rs5.41/share.

There was some optimism regarding US Secretary Mike Pompeo giving some assurance of assistance to the Pakistan government, however, there were no such deliberations which shows economic pressure would likely continue, a leading trader said.

Investors now look forward to the first meeting of the Economic Advisory Council, which would help set tone of the market in the coming sessions. The group of economic advisors would discuss and suggest what kind of measures would be taken to help boost the economy.

The highest gainers were Colgate, up Rs125.13 to close at Rs2,639.00/share, and Khyber Tobacco, up Rs33.60 to finish at Rs705.66/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs523.90 to close at Rs9,956.10/share, and Shezan International, down Rs33.75 to close at Rs641.25/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 43.279 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.32 to close at Rs11.96/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 6.592 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.03 to end at Rs13.37/share.

