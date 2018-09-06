PML-N backs granting right to vote to Pak expatriates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday has voiced support for granting right to vote to overseas Pakistani.

However, the party expressed reservations over faults in the use of online voting software. Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated the current software is faulty and untrustworthy, reported a private news channel. She said, “Technical analyst believes online software can be easily hacked and its technical aspects are not reliable.”

She said that Pakistani expatriates are great assets of the country and nation.

She said that transparent by-election are not possible in the presence of questions raised on the voting system.

It would be suffice here to state PML-N along with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had staunchly opposed use of online software in general elections 2018.