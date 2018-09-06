Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

Waseem Abbasi
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC body demands top appointments in 4 universities

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Working Group on Higher Education Reforms, a body comprising leading Pakistani academics, has demanded the immediate appointment of vice chancellors and other senior officials at four federal universities.

Reacting to the longstanding issue of adhocism and non-merit based appointments to top slots in federally chartered universities, the Working Group called for the appointment of vice chancellors at the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and Allama Iqbal Open University, and rectors at the Comsats Unversity and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). All four universities are located in the federal capital.

It also pushed for an end to the victimisation of faculty, especially whistle-blowers, by the autocratic administrations of the universities.

The Working Group comprising senior academics, higher education experts and elected office bearers of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association met at the QAU on Wednesday.

The group demanded the formation of a committee, comprising eminent scholars with a track record of professional integrity, to identify suitable candidates for the vacant top slots at the four universities. It recommended that the search process should be open and transparent, whereby the credentials and score of each candidate would be posted to a website.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi