Motorways police reunite lost boy to his parents

RAWALPINDI: National Highways and Motorways Police officer of N-5 North Zone Inspector Zafar Iqbal and APO Abid Hayat have reunited a 9-year-old boy to his parents the other day, says a press release.

According to details, a teenager Muhammad Ansar s/o Ghazanfar Ali, resident of district Gujranwala left his house after being beaten by his mother. After receiving the information both of police officials started searching the boy and after hectic efforts they succeeded to find the lost boy and handed him to his parents. The DIG N-5 North Zone Muhammad Waqar Abbasi lauded the role of the both officials.