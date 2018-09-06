Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rs2 per unit raise in power tariff

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that PTI government had put Rs200 billion additional burden on the electricity consumers by raising Rs2 per unit in tariff. He said that besides this electricity tariff increased by further Rs3 per unit for industrial units by abolishing industrial support package and that means electricity for industries increased by Rs5 per unit.

While talking to The News Miftah Ismail said that leaders of PTI used to say before election that electricity in Pakistan was quite expensive and due to it the industries were not running and now they had raised electricity tariff instead of reducing it. He said that circular debt was remained at Rs130 billion annually in their tenure, while PTI put Rs280 billion additional load on electricity consumers.

While replying a question he said that 17 percent raise was made with the ratio of Rs2 per unit in tariff. He said that on the one hand the people had got rid of loadshedding when they left the government, while the circular debt was Rs11 billion annually in their tenure, while on the other hand loadshedding had increased and circular debt touched Rs30 billion annually with the departure of their government. He said that there was no need of increase in electricity tariff if PTI government would bring back circular debt to Rs11 billion.

Miftah said that country’s export would be badly affected with the abolition of Rs3 per unit subsidy for industrial units. He said that the government had increased electricity tariff along with Rs46 gas tariff and this decision would leave negative effects on industrial production.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi