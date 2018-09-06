Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

Waseem Abbasi
&
ZN
Ziaullah Niazi
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab CS tells officers not to blow whistles

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Wednesday held a combined Skype and live conference with all administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners to resolve the controversies arising from complaints against political interference in civil service affairs.

Reprimanding some of the officials who had written letters against politicians meddling in the transfers and postings of junior revenue officials, the Chief Secretary asked them to “respect their chain of command”.

He also asked the civil servants to improve relations with the political leaders of their respective areas. Talking to The News, Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Saghir Shahid said the Chief Secretary did not bar anyone from talking to the media, but asked the deputy commissioners to respect the “chain of command” when lodging complaints.

At least four top officials in Punjab, including the deputy commissioners of Chakwal and Rajanpur, have registered complaints against political interference since the PTI government assumed office.

Instead of being rewarded, however, the Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the officers would be “taken to task” for ignoring their chain of command.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government’s stance against senior civil servants who pointed out political interference is contrary to the Prime Minister's widely welcomed promise in his maiden speech to protect and reward whistle-blowers.

Speaking to The News, a civil servant said no official would dare to point out any misconduct by a politician if the government starts to punish the whistle-blowers.

Addressing the meeting of the administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat, Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani directed the deputy commissioners to perform their duties in accordance with the rules, keeping relations with the elected representatives pleasant, and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty.

The chief secretary said that commissioners of Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions had been asked to submit a fact-finding report to him on the letters of deputy commissioners of Chakwal and Rajanpur about political interference in administrative matters. He said the role of judiciary, legislature, executives and the media was of significant importance in guiding people.

He mentioned that all the government officers worked diligently to achieve the targets, including the conduct of free and fair elections.

“They should continue working with the same passion to implement the 100-day plan of the government,” he added.

He said the law and order, improvement in sectors of health, education, environment and municipal services were the priorities of the government.

He asked the officers to work in harmony with the legislators of their districts to achieve future targets, besides giving them representation in the committees working for wellbeing of people at the district level. He also issued directions to deputy commissioners regarding preparations for by-elections and adopting open-door policy to solve people’s problems.

Later, in another meeting in his office, the chief secretary ordered the environment secretary to prepare a comprehensive plan for capacity building of Environment Department.

He said that there was a need to work on emergency basis to control environmental pollution.

He directed that revised PC-1 for Environment Monitoring Centre be submitted as soon as possible, and disciplinary action be taken against the officers found guilty of committing negligence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi