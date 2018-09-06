Indonesian district bans men and women from dining together

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: A district in Indonesia's deeply Islamic Aceh province has banned men and women from dining together unless they are married or related, an official said Wednesday, saying it would help women be "more well behaved".

Aceh -- the only region in the world's most populous Muslim majority country that imposes Islamic law -- has drawn fire in the past for putting moral restrictions on women.

It also attracted global condemnation for publicly whipping people found guilty of a range of offences including homosexuality, gambling and drinking alcohol. Under the latest Islamic regulation, women in Bireuen district on Sumatra island will not be able to share a table with men at restaurants and coffee shops unless they are accompanied by their husband or a close male relative.