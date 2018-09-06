Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

REUTERS
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Facebook, Twitter on defence in US Congress over foreign bids to tilt politics

WASHINGTON: Top executives from Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc defended their companies in the US Congress on Wednesday over what lawmakers see as a failure to combat continuing foreign efforts to influence US politics.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who testified alongside Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, acknowledged to the Senate Intelligence Committee that the company was too slow to respond to Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election and general American political discourse, but insisted it is doing better.

"We've removed hundreds of pages and accounts involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior - meaning they misled others about who they were and what they were doing," Sandberg said. "When bad actors try to use our site, we will block them," she said. Dorsey also described Twitter's tighter monitoring of malicious use of its platform, including notifying law enforcement last month of accounts that appeared to be located in Iran.

He said it suspended 770 account for violating Twitter policies.

Facebook, Twitter and other technology firms have been on the defensive for many months over political influence activity on their sites as well as concerns over user privacy.

"Unfortunately, what I described as a 'national security vulnerability,' and 'unacceptable risk,' back in November remains unaddressed," Senator Richard Burr, the committee's Republican chairman, said.

"Clearly, this problem is not going away.

I'm not even sure it's trending in the right direction," he added.

Before the hearing, US President Donald Trump, without appearing to offer any evidence, accused the companies themselves of interfering in the US mid-term elections in November, telling the Daily Caller that social media firms are "super liberal.

"Trump told the conservative news outlet in an interview conducted on Tuesday that "I think they already have" interfered in the November 6 election.

The report gave no other details. As the hearing began, social media stocks fell, with Twitter down 4.5 percent and Facebook around 1 percent lower.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi