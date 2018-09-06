Thu September 06, 2018
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

School for thought

A people's history

Delivery challenges

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

Farooq Sattar says he's consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

September 6, 2018

Mauritanian women face prosecution for reporting rape: NGO

PARIS: Women and girls in Mauritania who are raped are often unwilling to report the crime out of fear that they themselves will be jailed for breaking the east African nation's strict laws on sex outside marriage, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

In a report based on interviews with dozens of rape victims as well as NGOs and government officials, the rights group said Mauritian law as well as family and police hostility strongly discouraged them from denouncing their attackers.

The country's legal code does not define rape or address the notion of consent, HRW said, and victims who cannot prove the assault risk being charged with "zina", or sex outside marriage.

If convicted, the women face long prison terms and banishment by their family or community in Mauritania, one of the poorest countries in the world. "Women and girls should not run the risk of jail or further stigma for reporting sexual abuse," said Sarah Leah Whitson, the group´s director for North Africa and the Middle East. "Mauritania should require law enforcement and public health systems to stop treating victims as suspects, support them in seeking justice and recovery, and prosecute the perpetrators," she said in a statement.

HRW added that testimony from at least five rape victims contradicted government claims that no reported rape cases had resulted in "zina" charges in recent years in the Sunni Muslim country.

