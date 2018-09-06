Govt asked to arrest killers of ANP leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the government to arrest the killers of the party leader Muhammad Ibrar Khalil and his nephew.

Muhammad Ibrar Khalil and his nephew Arshad were shot dead in Tehkal on Wednesday. Muhammad Ibrar Khalil had contested general election on PK-74 in Peshawar and was runner-up.

Talking to reporters after the death of the party leader, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that the rulers had left the residents of Peshawar at the mercy of the target killers and terrorists.

He asked the government to take prompt action and arrest the killers forthwith.

Babak said the government has failed to provide security to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said the incidents of target killings, extortion and kidnapping have started again in the province while the government seemed indifferent to these issues.

The ANP leader asked the government to take concrete steps for curtailing such incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The people of the province have suffered due to the lawlessness and should be provided security, the ANP leader added.