Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

BR
Bureau report
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt asked to arrest killers of ANP leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the government to arrest the killers of the party leader Muhammad Ibrar Khalil and his nephew.

Muhammad Ibrar Khalil and his nephew Arshad were shot dead in Tehkal on Wednesday. Muhammad Ibrar Khalil had contested general election on PK-74 in Peshawar and was runner-up.

Talking to reporters after the death of the party leader, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that the rulers had left the residents of Peshawar at the mercy of the target killers and terrorists.

He asked the government to take prompt action and arrest the killers forthwith.

Babak said the government has failed to provide security to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said the incidents of target killings, extortion and kidnapping have started again in the province while the government seemed indifferent to these issues.

The ANP leader asked the government to take concrete steps for curtailing such incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The people of the province have suffered due to the lawlessness and should be provided security, the ANP leader added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi