Reforms in agriculture sector demanded

MARDAN: Naimat Shah Roghani, president of Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran (AK) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has asked the prime minister to introduce reforms in the agriculture sector.
Talking to The News at the Mardan Press Club, he said the agriculture sector of the province was on the verge of destruction due to the wrong policies of former rulers.
Comments