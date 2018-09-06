Administration seeks religious scholars support for peace in Muharram

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sought the support of the Sunni and Shia clerics and scholars to maintain peace and tranquility during Muharram.

“We want your support in maintaining peace and tranquillity as previous Ashura procession route would be followed this time too,” Mohammad Zubair, the deputy commissioner told meeting of Sunni Ulema and scholars, on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arif Javed also attended the meetings. They briefed the participants about the security and force deployment.

The deputy commissioner had called meetings of Shia and Sunni ulema and scholars separately as precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation during Muharamul Haram.

Zubair told the meeting of both sects to observe harmony and avoid hate speeches. “Those indulged in hate speeches and creating law and order situation might be dealt with an iron hand,” he said.