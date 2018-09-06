Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

BR
Bureau report
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tourism Dept to launch new mobile App, website

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, the Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department is launching a new mobile App and website to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a tourism brand to the world to attract more tourists and visitors to the province.

This was told at a meeting held on Wednesday with Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department Shahid Zaman in the chair.

Additional Secretary Babar Khan, officials of Management Information System (MIS) and others attended the meeting.

The MIS team briefed the participants of the meeting on the launching of mobile app and new website.

The meeting was told that all data of the tour operators, hotels, restaurants booking, tracking, tourist resorts, lakes, weather condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be uploaded on the website and mobile app to help tourists to get information about these facilities and situation at home before leaving for a particular destination.

The official added that the department had taken tangible steps to boost archaeological, adventure, religious and cultural tourism in a bid to attract more foreign and domestic tourists.

The participants of the meeting were informed that 75 percent of tourist destinations, archaeological and heritage sites and Buddhism ruins of the country were existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The followers of Buddhism and enthusiasts of adventure tourism could be attracted to the province through publicity with the new app and website.

The capacity of registered tour operators had been built through workshops and trainings so they could better facilitate the visiting tourists in the province.

During his maiden visit to the department, Senior Minister Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, had recently vowed to arrange activities at international level to apprise foreigners of the tourism potential and beautiful places of the province.

The senior minister said that the department would be run along modern lines and tourism potential in the province explored, developed and introduced at global level to lure visitors in large numbers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi