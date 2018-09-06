Thu September 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

ANP leader quits party in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pervez Ahmad Khan on Wednesday announced to quit the party.

“I had no option but to quit as a few conspirators within the party are responsible for my defeat in the election,” he told a consultative meeting of supporters at his hujra or male guesthouse.

Malik Adalat Khan, a former nazim Mumlikat Khan, Sartaj Khan and others attended the meeting. “The party activists tried their best to make me victorious in the polls,” he said and added that his brother Dr Kamal Ahmad Khan had lost the 2002 elections by 22 votes due to those conspirators in the party. He said he lost 2013 elections due to the conspiracies of some elements in the party.

Pervez Ahmad Khan said the conspirators in the recent elections also played their role and made him lose the polls. “I have repeatedly informed the top leadership of the party regarding the situations but no action is taken against them,” he added.

He said that the ANP was losing popularity in Nowshera due to these conspirators. “I quit the party as I can’t compromise self-respect,” he said and added he would soon decide the future line of action.

