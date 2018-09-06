AF, KPCSW reps share details of women’s voting in Shangla

PESHAWAR: Aurat Foundation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) on Wednesday shared the details of PK-23, Shangla, where election was declared void due to less than 10 percent women’s votes.

At a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Aurat Foundation resident director Shabina Ayaz and KP Commission on the Status of Women chairperson Neelam Toru shared the details of women’s votes polled in the constituency in the July 2018 general election.

They said that women had polled votes at 12 polling stations of the constituency, of which 8 were separate polling stations and four joint polling stations.

The results showed that women had polled only 3505 votes, which is 5.02 percent of the polled votes in the constituency.

In PK-23, PTI candidate Shaukat Yousafzai won the election but it was then declared as void by ECP due to less than 10 percent of women’s votes polled.