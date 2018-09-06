2 killed, body found in Karak

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: Three persons, two of the same family, were killed in two different incidents in the district on Wednesday.
Sources said two cousins identified as Israrul Qamar and Wahabur Rehman, residents of Mithakhel, were coming on motorcycle from a nearby village when armed persons opened fire on them near their home in Shawal Algada area of Karak tehsil, killing both of them on the spot.
The accused escaped the scene. The bodies were later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Karak for autopsy. In the second incident, a bullet-riddled body was found in Tappi Jama area in the limits of the Karak police station.
