Training workshop continues at HU

MANSEHRA: A five-day training workshop on ‘Semester Examination System’ continued at Hazara University on Wednesday.

HU Vice-Chancellor Dr Idrees, teachers, principals of the affiliated colleges and a large of number of students attended the workshop, which was organized by the Directorate of Training of university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Idrees said the workshop was meant to further improve semester system in the colleges affiliated with the university so that the students achieve their desired goals.