Thu September 06, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 6, 2018

NAB arrests absconder in assets case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arrested Muhammad Arif, who was an absconder in assets beyond known sources of income case.

As per the official communiqué, the accused person was involved in the case as benamidar because his brother Muhammad Asim, a patwari, had made Rs101 million assets in his name. It said the evidence collected by the NAB team shows that Muhammad Arif illegally holds movable and immovable assets, including a luxurious 17 kanal mansion in Haripur, three expensive plots, measuring 8 marlas, 5 marlas each in Islamabad. Similarly, the bureau claimed that the accused has also owned four expensive plots in posh localities in Rawalpindi. It said that a reference was filed against the accused in accountability court in 2015.

Muhammad Arif was declared absconder by the court and issued perpetual warrant for arrests against him in May 2018. In compliance with the orders of the Accountability Court, the NAB Intelligence teams raided the sanctuary of absconder in Islamabad and arrested him.

