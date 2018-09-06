Pakistan may make up to 250 N-warheads by 2025: report

LONDON: Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal could grow from an estimated 140–150 to between 220 and 250 warheads within the next seven years if the South Asian country continues expanding its nuclear weapon programme and delivery capabilities, according to a report published on August 31 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Authored by members of the Federation of American Scientists, the 12-page long report points out that the country is expanding its uranium-enrichment and plutonium production facilities, as well as developing several delivery systems, says Jane’s Defence Weekly.

“Pakistan continues to expand its nuclear arsenal with more warheads, more delivery systems, and a growing fissile materials production industry … We estimate that the country’s stockpile could … grow to 220 to 250 warheads by 2025, if the current trend continues,” states the report, pointing out that this would make Pakistan the world’s fifth-largest “nuclear weapon state”.