PM swings into action after Rs25b Tarbela blunder

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has swung into action after a news report by Ansar Abbasi, Editor Investigations of The News, revealed that the premature inauguration of the 1,410MW Tarbela Dam 4th extension hydro-power project in March by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) culminated in operational losses of more than Rs25 billion over the three-month annual flood season.

Khan has ordered the Prime Minister Inspection Commission (PMIC) to investigate the incident which caused easily avoidable financial losses, it is learnt.

In our issue published yesterday, the story headlined “Premature launch of Tarbela-VI has cost Rs25 billion” established that Wapda’s top management inaugurated the $850 million Tarbela-IV project in March, despite warnings from the German engineering consultant, Voith, not to operate the turbine of the fourth tunnel at Tarbela Dam while its reservoir was at the dead level.

However, the Wapda’s top management went ahead and ran the turbine for several hours during the inauguration of the project by the then prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. As a result, mud and slurry from the practically empty reservoir filled part of the tunnel, rendering three turbines inoperable.