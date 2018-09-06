Council of Common Interests reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: The president on the advice of the prime minister has reconstituted the Council of Common Interests (CII) with effect from August 31, 2018.

According to a notification issued here, the prime minister will be the chairman of the Council.

Chief ministers of four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have been included in the Council as members.

Likewise, minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs, minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, minister for industries and production have also been included in the ICC as members.

Meanwhile, the premier has constituted Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC). The minister for planning and reforms has been designated as chairman of the committee.

While minister for foreign affairs; minister for law and justice; minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs; minister for petroleum; minister for railways; minister of state for interior; adviser to prime minister on commerce, textile, industry, production, investment and cabinet secretary were among the members.

The prime minster has also constituted Cabinet Committee on Energy (CC0E).

According to the notification, minister for petroleum has been designated its chairman and members include: minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs; minister for planning, development and reforms; minister for railways; adviser to prime minister on commerce, textile, industry and production and investment and cabinet secretary.

Likewise, the prime minister has also constituted another Cabinet Committee for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.