NTS conducts tests sans statutory law, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed that there was no statutory law, allowing the National Testing Service (NTS) to conduct academic performance evaluation tests but government organisations and departments carried out recruitment by hiring the services of third party testing and assessment service providers.

During the question hour in the session, prorogued Monday, the Ministry of Science and Technology said that the NTS was not owned by any individual or specific person, as it was a not-for-profit organisation and registered with the SECP as a section 42 company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) is promoter organisation of the NTS.

The NTS, the ministry said, has over 15 years of experience in educational and professional testing and assessment. By February 2018, the NTS has administered 7,055 tests and assessments in various disciplines for educational assessment, scholarships, recruitment and promotion purposes.