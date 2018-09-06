SC decides to form JIT to probe money-laundering case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday decided in principle to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe a money-laundering and fake accounts case, allegedly involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen resumed hearing into a suo motu case regarding an investigation into the fake transactions worth billions of rupees conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that the JIT will be formed to probe the matter in hand adding that names of the members will be announced later on. The court ruled that the investigation team will be required to submit its progress report after every 15 days.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others are the respondents in the instant matter being investigated by the FIA for using fake accounts and their alleged involvement in fraudulent bank transactions to the tune of Rs35 billion.

The FIA, that has been investigating a 2015 case pertaining to fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 benami accounts, on last hearing had recommended to the apex court to constitute a JIT.

The FIA had contended that its Bashir Memon recommended formation of a seven-member JIT to probe the matter and said the team should comprise representatives from the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), FIA as well as members from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI).

On Wednesday, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, counsel for former president Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Hamid, counsel for Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and FIA Director General Bashir Memon appeared before the court.

The court after hearing the learned counsel though did not pass any written order but ruled that JIT be formed to probe the instant natter for being a big corruption case, adding that names of the members for the JIT will be announced later on.

FIA DG Bashir Memon while recording his statement said they conducted a raid at Omni Group’s Karachi office. During the course of hearing, FIA DG informed the court that they have found the documents related to Kam Crown International Trading House Company in Dubai during the raid.

He contended that with the support of the said documents, the Agency conducted a raid at the Dubai office and found numerous records of foreign currency accounts.

The records of accounts found from the Dubai office belong to family of Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and the transfers in the accounts were made by the same people as those indicated in the account details found earlier,” FIA DG submitted, adding that from Dubai, money was transferred to England and France.

The FIA DG further told the court that they have also seized several hard drives containing a lot of data.

It is pertinent to mention here that on last hearing of the instant case, the FIA had submitted a detailed report before the court regarding the case.