Nation marks Defence Day today

By Muhammad Anis

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The entire nation along with the armed forces is celebrating the Defence Day today (Thursday) with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical and ideological boundaries, and territorial integrity of the motherland against all threats.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country. `Fateha’ and Quran Khawani will be held for all those, who have laid their lives in the line to serve the nation. Special events will be held to mark the day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at the Defence and Martyr’s Day ceremony today (September 6) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which will be attended by the senior officials of the respective areas across the country. The national media, both print and electronic, have chalked out comprehensive coverage plans of the events to be held in connection with the day.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs. The Armed Forces of Pakistan commemorate 6th September to pay tribute to ‘Shuhada’ and Ghazis for their supreme sacrifices and gallantry acts.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army prior has released a video song in commemoration of defence services by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The promo shared at the official handle of DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor shows combined footage of the country’s all forces putting their lives on the line to protect the nation, whereas in the background a song filled with gusto and patriotism can be heard.

Roads, intersections and other public places all over the country have been decorated with banners and steamers, bearing pictures of martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces under the theme of ‘Hamain Payar Hay Pakistan Se.’

Similarly, Pakistan Railways have decorated trains giving the message that Pakistani nation loves its armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

President Mamnoon Hussain has called upon the nation for carrying on the spirit of September by forging unity among its ranks and fostering collective consciousness and wisdom because these traits were imperative to defeat the evil designs and conspiracies of the enemies.

The president said it was a matter of great pride that the nation and armed forces had also displayed similar spirit, courage and commitment in the war against terrorism. “With the unwavering support of the entire nation, our armed forces, law enforcement agencies, police and intelligence agencies have shown resolute courage, professionalism and commitment while fighting this difficult war,” he added.

In his Defence Day message Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that observance of Defence Day of Pakistan in fact is reiteration of the message to the enemy forces that the entire Pakistani nation along with its armed forces will spare no effort to protect the motherland.

“Furthermore, we all collectively will face our problems following the Quaid’s principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline. Lets play our role with diligence and devotion for progress of the country,” the prime minister said in his message on the Defence Day of Pakistan being celebrated today (Sept 6).

Prime Minister Imran said the whole world had witnessed the passion of Pakistani people and its armed forces and specially there was no example of sacrifices the Pakistani children, youth, women and elders had given in the war against terrorism during the last 17 years. “We present salute and devotion to our Shuhada and Ghazis who performed their duty in defending the motherland.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

“The death of a martyr is the life of the nation. Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan and their families,” the army chief said in a message released on social media by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has launched a new motivational song (Wardi), says a press release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chief to the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on the Defence Day of Pakistan and Martyrs Day said that Pakistan Navy on its part is playing an important role in the overall deterrence and national security and is vigilant and fully ready against any conventional or asymmetric threat to Pakistani ports and maritime infrastructure given the national importance of CPEC Project.

Admiral Abbasi said that Pakistani nation is celebrating the day to pay homage and acknowledge the valour and supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada and Ghazis who etched numerous accounts of bravery and gallantry in our proud history.