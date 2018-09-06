Shah Farman, Sarwar take oath as KP, Punjab governors

By Faizan Bangash

PESHAWAR/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Shah Farman and Ch Muhammad Sarwar took oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab governors in separate oath-taking ceremonies on Wednesday.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth administered oath to Shah Farman at a ceremony held at the KP Governor’s House.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, ministers, parliamentarians, ex-governors Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Engineer Shaukatullah and Major General (R) Khurshid Ali Khan along with senior government officers attended the ceremony.

Shah Farman resigned as MPA on Tuesday after casting his vote in the presidential election. He had retained his seat in rural Peshawar in the July 25 general election after remaining an MPA for five years from 2013-2018. He also contested for the second provincial assembly seat, but lost by a narrow margin to Awami National Party (ANP)’s Khushdil Khan following recounting.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar took oath as Governor of Punjab at a ceremony that was attended by a large number of people.

Sarwar is the 26th governor of the province since partition. He has taken oath as the Punjab governor for the second time as he previously held this office from August 2013 to January 2015 as a nominee of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali administered the oath to him in the ceremony held at the lawn of the Governor’s House. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his cabinet members were also present on the occasion.