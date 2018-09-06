NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved inquiry against Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, businessman Iqbal Z Ahmed and former Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Imtiaz Malah in cases of corruption, misuse of authority and assets beyond known source of income.

Inquiries against former Additional Chief Secretary P&D of Khyber Pukhttonkhaw Khalid Pervz, Managing Director of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw Mushtaq Khan, Director General Sindh Building Control Authroity Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Chief Executive Officer of Sepco Sukkur Dilawar Hussain Memon, CTO SEPCO, M/s Crystal Mod Town Raiwin, owners of Rana Associates Rao Muhammad Shakir and others were also approved by the Executive Board of the NAB.

The Executive Board also approved three investigations against GC University Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Mehboob Elahi and Director General of Finance Office of Balochistan Ali Gul Kurd.

The NAB did not give details of inquiries and investigations which were initiated against top politicians, cabinet minister and constitutional office holders as well as bureaucrats saying it could not be shared in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court.

The meeting of the Executive Board was chaired by Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, which approved holding 14 inquires, three investigations and five corruption references.

According to sources, inquiry against Defense Minister Pervez Khattak was approved for alleged corruption and misuse of authority in illegally leasing forest land of 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba to a group of companies.

Sources said the Executive Board approved inquiry against Agha Siraj Durrani for his alleged involvement in illegal appoints and corruption in the construction of new building of Sindh Assembly. He is also charged with accumulating assets beyond known means of income.

It approved filing of corruption reference against former minister Nawabzada Mehmmod Zeb for alleged misuse of authority in awarding Phosphate exploration licence for 498.96 acres of land at the cheap rate of Rs14, 980 that caused a loss of over Rs355.2 million to the national exchequer.

It approved filing of corruption reference against a former minister of Balochistan and others for embezzlement and misappropriation in supply of 35,000 bags of wheat in PRC Pasheen that caused a loss of Rs211.8 million to national exchequer.

The Executive Board approved filing of corruption reference against former MNA Sultan Muhammad Hinjra and others for alleged misuse of authority in tempering with land for a graveyard that caused a loss of over Rs190 million to national exchequer.

Another reference was approved against former chief operating officer of MEPCO, Chaudhry Ghaftar Ahmed Anjum and others for alleged misuse of authority to keep Rs200 million of Mepco in a private bank that caused a loss of Rs314 million to national exchequer.

On the conclusion of the meeting, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is top priority.

He said the NAB officials were pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ for elimination of corruption.

He said NAB considers elimination of corruption as national responsibility.