‘Sindh Governor’s House to be opened to public from 16th’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced to open the gates of the official residence to the public from September 16, Geo News reported.

“The building of Governor’s House is historic and it has rare artifacts,” he said the while speaking to media Wednesday.

The governor said the people would not only be allowed to walk on its spacious garden but will also be permitted to enter the historic building. To a question, the governor said after taking charge of his position he has been using only two rooms of the official residence and only one government vehicle unlike the protocol of previous governors which included 40 cars.

The Sindh governor said the masses would be allowed to enter the premises from Gate 1 after formal identification.