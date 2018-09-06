Chaudhrys say nation should revive 1965 war spirit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-Q president and former premier Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have said for combating the challenges confronting the country and the nation there is dire need for reviving September 6, 1965 war-like spirit.
In their messages on the Defence Day, they said Gujrat district has the honour that its three sons Major Akram, Major Aziz Bhatti and Major Shabbir Sharif have been bestowed with the Nishan-e-Haider.
