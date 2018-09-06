KP cabinet decides to abolish Ehtesab Commission

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its maiden meeting on Wednesday decided to abolish the much-publicised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) and decided to strengthen the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fight corruption.

Briefing reporters after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai and Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra argued that since the NAB and KPEC functioned for the same purpose so there was no need for the Ehtesab Commission.