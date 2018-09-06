Sarwar, Shah Farman take oath as Punjab, KP governors

LAHORE: Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday took oath as the new Governor of Punjab at a ceremony that was attended by a large number of people. Sarwar is the 26th governor of the province since Partition. He has taken oath as the Punjab governor for the second time as he previously held this office from August 2013 to January 2015 as a nominee of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali administered the oath to him in the ceremony held at the lawn of the Governor’s House. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his cabinet members were also present on the occasion.

The oath-taking of Sarwar was in stark contrast with that of the chief minister and later his cabinet in which a very thin attendance was seen. However, a large number of guests – including MNAs, MPAs, Provincial Ministers, PTI ticket holders, people from different parts of Punjab and foreign countries – attended in Sarwar’s oath taking, which started with a delay of around two hours than its scheduled time.

Sarwar’s second spell as Governor of Punjab

Sarwar, a former British MP who hails from Toba Tek Singh, has taken oath as Punjab governor for the second time in the history. Before him, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar has served as governor twice under an elected or a full-fledged government (not a caretaker set up) since 1970

Figures like Aslam Riaz Hussain, Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim and Mohammad Illyas have served as governors in the caretaker setups, whereas on different occasions, Punjab Assembly speakers like Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Rana Iqbal Khan have also held the office in the temporary absence of the governor.

Sarwar’s relationship with PML-N ended in early 2015

After the PML-N government came into power in 2013, Sharifs picked him for the slot of governor. Sarwar quit his British nationality to qualify himself for the office and finally took oath in August 2013.

Sarwar held this office till January 2015 and his prime concern during his first tenure was lack of powers available to the office, but with a chief minister like Usman Buzdar, he is very much likely to play an influential role in Punjab.

With Shahbaz Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sarwar was unable to attain his desired role which remained very much confined to the Governor’s House. Sources say the major reason behind severing of his ties with the Sharifs was Sarwar’s inability to establish a commanding role in his own district, Toba Tek Singh, where the group of the then sitting PML-N MNA Asad-ur-Rehman was very much dominant. Asad is also the brother of former Justice Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday.

Sarwar finally parted ways with the PML-N after addressing a crowded press conference at the Governor’s House in January 2015. He was replaced by Rafique Rajwana who was a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Sarwar joined PTI within days after bidding good bye to the Sharifs and was assigned the role of organiser of PTI Punjab. Later in 2018, he got elected as the only Senator of PTI from Punjab despite the fact that the party was short of numbers. But owing to his good relationship with many PML-N MPAs, he got around 20 extra votes than his party’s actual strength. After the victory of PTI in July 2018 polls, he was nominated by Imran Khan as Governor of Punjab.

With Buzdar as CM, who, according to sources is very much in the influence of leaders like Jahangir Khan Tareen and Sarwar himself, the role of a new governor is quite predictable.

APP adds: Senior PTI leader Shah Farman took oath as the 32nd Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a special impressive ceremony held at the Governor’s House. Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth administered the oath to the new governor.

Shah Farman has tendered resignation from PK-71, Peshawar, after casting his vote in the presidential election on Tuesday.