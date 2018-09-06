Thu September 06, 2018
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people's history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world's 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he's consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
September 6, 2018

Pakistan could've up to 250 N-warheads by 2025: report

LONDON: Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal could grow from an estimated 140–150 to between 220 and 250 warheads within the next seven years if the South Asian country continues expanding its nuclear weapon programme and delivery capabilities, according to a report published on August 31 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Authored by members of the Federation of American Scientists, the 12-page long report points out that the country is expanding its uranium-enrichment and plutonium production facilities, as well as developing several delivery systems, says Jane's Defence Weekly. “Pakistan continues to expand its nuclear arsenal with more warheads, more delivery systems, and a growing fissile materials production industry … We estimate that the country’s stockpile could … grow to 220 to 250 warheads by 2025, if the current trend continues,” states the report, pointing out that this would make Pakistan the world’s fifth-largest “nuclear weapon state”.

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi