Trump hints at changing libel laws after bombshell book

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to a damning book about his presidency by journalist Bob Woodward by suggesting that Congress change US libel laws.

"Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost," Trump tweeted. "Don't know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?"