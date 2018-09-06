Nation marks Defence Day today

By Our correspondent (Anis)

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The entire nation along with the armed forces is celebrating the Defence Day today (Thursday) with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical and ideological boundaries, and territorial integrity of the motherland against all threats.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country. `Fateha’ and Quran Khawani will be held for all those, who have laid their lives in the line to serve the nation. Special events will be held to mark the day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at the Defence and Martyr’s Day ceremony today (September 6) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi. Wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which will be attended by the senior officials of the respective areas across the country. The national media, both print and electronic, have chalked out comprehensive coverage plans of the events to be held in connection with the day.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs. The Armed Forces of Pakistan commemorate 6th September to pay tribute to ‘Shuhada’ and Ghazis for their supreme sacrifices and gallantry acts.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army prior has released a video song in commemoration of defence services by the Pakistan Armed Forces. The promo shared at the official handle of DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor shows combined footage of the country’s all forces putting their lives on the line to protect the nation, whereas in the background a song filled with gusto and patriotism can be heard.

Roads, intersections and other public places all over the country have been decorated with banners and steamers, bearing pictures of martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces under the theme of ‘Hamain Payar Hay Pakistan Se.’

Similarly, Pakistan Railways have decorated trains giving the message that Pakistani nation loves its armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

President Mamnoon Hussain has called upon the nation for carrying on the spirit of September by forging unity among its ranks and fostering collective consciousness and wisdom because these traits were imperative to defeat the evil designs and conspiracies of the enemies. “6th September is a landmark in the history of Pakistan. 53 years ago on this day, the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan successfully repulsed the enemy’s aggression and defended the homeland. The people of Pakistan demonstrated unsurpassed national unity and stood by their armed forces to thwart the evil designs of the enemy. Every year on this day, we pay tribute to our Shuhada and Ghazis and reiterate our resolve to defend the country,” the president said in a message on the Defence Day. He said it was their foremost duty to defend every inch of the motherland.

The president said it was a matter of great pride that the nation and armed forces had also displayed similar spirit, courage and commitment in the war against terrorism. “With the unwavering support of the entire nation, our armed forces, law enforcement agencies, police and intelligence agencies have shown resolute courage, professionalism and commitment while fighting this difficult war,” he added.

The president said resolution of the Kashmir dispute was the key to regional peace. “The world must play its role to stop the gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir and help them in attaining their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added. In his Defence Day message Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that observance of Defence Day of Pakistan in fact is reiteration of the message to the enemy forces that the entire Pakistani nation along with its armed forces will spare no effort to protect the motherland.

“Furthermore, we all collectively will face our problems following the Quaid’s principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline. Lets play our role with diligence and devotion for progress of the country,” the prime minister said in his message on the Defence Day of Pakistan being celebrated today (Sept 6).

He said the Defence Day was the best reflection of national unity and solidarity. "This year the Defence Day is quite unique because the Armed Forces of Pakistan, keeping in view their magnificent traditions, have achieved standout achievements in the war against terrorism which provided further stability and continuity to the motherland," he added.

He said the topic of ‘Hamain Payar Hay Pakistan Say’ represented the spirit and ambition of the entire nation. The Defence Day of Pakistan, he said, was not limited to only 6th September but its real spirit remained alive throughout the year.

Prime Minister Imran said the whole world had witnessed the passion of Pakistani people and its armed forces and specially there was no example of sacrifices the Pakistani children, youth, women and elders had given in the war against terrorism during the last 17 years. “We present salute and devotion to our Shuhada and Ghazis who performed their duty in defending the motherland.”

He paid tributes to all the martyrs, Ghazis, their families and relatives, and assured them that the government would leave no stone unturned in their welfare. The government, he added, would continue absolute struggle in the war against terrorism till its logical end. “Afwaj-e-Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad,” the prime minister said.

In the meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

"The death of a martyr is the life of the nation. Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan and their families," the army chief said in a message released on social media by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The army chief's message came a day before Pakistan celebrates Defence Day on September 6 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war with India and the sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces who fought valiantly to defend the homeland.

On September 6, 1965, Indian forces violated the international border and attacked Pakistan at midnight. The enemy had code-named the operation 'Riddle 11'. At such a critical time, a limited contingent of the Pakistan Army intercepted the enemy advance at Bambanwala Ravi Bediyan (BRB) Canal. This was the same BRB canal where Major Raja Aziz Bhatti embraced martyrdom among many others defending the motherland.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has launched a new motivational song (Wardi), says a press release on Wednesday.

The song has been sung by the renowned Pakistani vocalist Shafqat Amant Ali Khan. The song is a tribute to the services of all rank & file of PAF and evokes the respect for the various uniforms worn by the personnel of Defence Forces of Pakistan.

In the meanwhile, Chief to the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on the Defence Day of Pakistan and Martyrs Day said that Pakistan Navy on its part is playing an important role in the overall deterrence and national security and is vigilant and fully ready against any conventional or asymmetric threat to Pakistani ports and maritime infrastructure given the national importance of CPEC Project.

Admiral Abbasi said that Pakistani nation is celebrating the day to pay homage and acknowledge the valour and supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada and Ghazis who etched numerous accounts of bravery and gallantry in our proud history.

“The daring ‘Operation Somnath’ conducted by PN Fleet which saw the Indian Radar Station at Dwarka, on the Gujrat Coast, neutralised, was the glorious reminiscence of the 11th Century raids of Mahmud of Ghazni on the idolised Somnath Temple, located on the same coast,” he recalled. He said the much larger Indian Navy Fleet, including its Aircraft Carrier, was bottled up in harbours due to the fear of PN Submarine Ghazi. These are the heroic deeds of our valiant predecessors, which make us stand tall and proud. He said that Pakistan Navy is also contributing as a key player in the regional collaborative maritime security.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, NI (M) Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his message on the Defence Day of Pakistan said that Defence Day of Pakistan symbolises the exemplary courage, sacrifice and unity of the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan.

He said, “The day holds a special significance in our history, as it revives the memory of our nation’s resolve in the face of aggression, thus showing the world that Pakistan knows how to safeguard its territorial integrity. Undoubtedly, Pakistan Air Force, in unison with sister services, delivered a knock-out punch to its rival during the ensuing air battle. Many brave sons of the soil embraced Shahadat or returned with a glow of pride as Ghazi. We salute and pay homage to our heroes for their valorous deeds.”

He said, “My Dear Countrymen! We must draw inspiration from our glorious past to maintain our hard-earned freedom. I am proud that our Armed Forces have successfully eradicated the menace of terrorism and restored peace to the country, as indeed the region. We have displayed great solidarity in times of crisis and always emerged triumphant. We are a resilient and forward-looking nation gifted with immense potential to do miracles, Insha Allah. While thanking my countrymen for their support and love for Pakistan Air Force all along, I assure that PAF will continue to uphold the people’s expectations of making Pakistan a stronger and impregnable state. May Allah Almighty grant us the strength and courage to serve the country to the best of our abilities. Aameen. Pakistan Air Force Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!”