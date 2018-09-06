Buzdar praises PFA feats

LAHORE : Pakistan Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Irfan Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

The matters of mutual interest and professional activities of PAF came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister paid tributes to the PAF for best protection of the air frontiers and its competence in professional matters. The Defence Day and PAF Day are celebrated to pay tributes to brave sons of the nation, he said. PAF is ranked among the best air forces of the world and it has written a history of bravery for the protection of the country, he added While paying tributes to the bravery of PAF fighters, the chief minister said the nation was proud of their courage. The PAF has rendered invaluable sacrifices for the establishment of peace and written a new history in war against terrorism, he said.

The chief minister also appreciated the role of PAF with regard to disaster management and said that it had performed a national obligation by performing rescue operations during natural calamities along with playing a wonderful role in air defense of the country. The PAF has also worked for social development sector, concluded the chief minister.