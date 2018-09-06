Punjab okays action against encroachments, land-grabbers

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday decided to launch an operation against the encroachments and land grabbing.

It was also decided to constitute a special task force to address the complaints of illegal occupation of plots or land. The task force would help provide necessary relief to the citizens whose plots have been encroached upon and an organised mechanism would be established to return the possession of the properties to their genuine owners.

The chief minister said the decision to initiate indiscriminate operation against encroachments and land grabbers was made in the light of decision of Punjab cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The operation would be started from influential mafia. He directed that immediate steps be taken for auction of lease of 22 LDA filling stations, and the procedure of the auction be adopted according to the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He directed the police deputed at LDA building should be transferred and new police officials be deputed there.

Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Resheed said LDA would be made an effective organisation to provide best facilities to the citizens and zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against every mafia.

He said that police, LDA and other line departments should move forward the public service vision of the prime minister in an organised manner.

The LDA DG briefed the meeting on the proposed plan against encroachments and land grabbing.

The housing secretary, Lahore division commissioner, Lahore capital city police officer and DGPR also attended the meeting.