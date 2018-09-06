20 dead in twin Afghan blasts

KABUL: A suicide attack at a wrestling club in a Shia neighbourhood of the Afghan capital and a second explosion apparently targeting emergency services and journalists killed at least 20 people and wounded 70 on Wednesday, officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Dasht-e-Barchi. Kabul policespokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the second explosion hit as police were helping victims and a number of journalists were at the site.