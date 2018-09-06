Trump suggests libel laws be changed after bombshell book

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to a damning book about his presidency by journalist Bob Woodward by suggesting that Congress change US libel laws. “Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost,” Trump tweeted. “Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?” The tweet was Trump’s latest reaction to “Fear,” Woodward’s account of a “crazy town” White House in the grip of an angry, unhinged president whose aides scurry to keep him from blundering into war and other disasters. Trump on Tuesday attacked the book, set for release September 11, as “a con on the public” and suggested it was timed to impact the November midterm elections.