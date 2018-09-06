Indonesian district bans men and women from dining together

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: A district in Indonesia’s Aceh province has banned men and women from dining together unless they are married or related, an official said Wednesday, saying it would help women be “more well behaved”. “The objective is to protect women’s dignity so they will feel more comfortable, more at ease, more well behaved and will not do anything that violates sharia (Islamic law),” local head of the local sharia agency Jufliwan, told AFP. Another part of the directive - signed by the district head on August 5 — said women who were alone or not with family should not be served at restaurants and cafés after 9:00 pm. Authorities say it will be up to restaurateurs to enforce the regulation, although offenders will not be punished.