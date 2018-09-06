Indian girl aged nine gang-raped and murdered

SRINAGAR, India: Indian police have arrested a woman and four others after her nine-year-old stepdaughter was allegedly gang-raped, murdered and mutilated, in the latest horrific crime to shock the country. The child’s decomposed body was found on Tuesday hidden behind bushes about a kilometre from her home in the Baramulla district of Indian-administered Kashmir, police said. Her father had reported her missing 12 days earlier. Police said the woman, aged 36, was jealous of her stepdaughter and of her husband’s second wife, and on August 24 took the girl to a forested area.