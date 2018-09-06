Thu September 06, 2018
September 6, 2018

Calls mount to avert ‘massacre’ in Syria’s Idlib

BEIRUT: International calls mounted Wednesday to avoid a “massacre” by regime forces in Syria’s last rebel-held province of Idlib, two days before a summit between key powers backing the government and opposition. The United States urged Syria and its backers to halt plans for an all-out military attack against rebel-held Idlib as the UN Security Council prepared to address the crisis. “With millions of civilians at risk, an offensive against Idlib would be a reckless escalation,” US Ambassador Nikki Haley said in a statement. “The regime and its backers must stop their military campaign in all its forms to allow the UN-led political process to have a chance to succeed.” The council will discuss the crisis in Idlib on Friday after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in the province of 3 million people if an all-out military assault is launched.

