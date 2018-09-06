India’s top court expected to rule on gay sex

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court is likely on Thursday to deliver an eagerly awaited judgement on colonial-era legislation criminalising homosexuality, lawyers said.Section 377 of the Indian penal code, a relic from 1860s British legislation, bans gay acts as “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” punishable by jail terms of up to life.

The top court began hearing petitions against the ban in July, beginning an emotional debate in the world’s largest democracy over the right to freedom and privacy. Tripti Tandon, a lawyer for one of the petitioners in the case, confirmed to AFP the judgement was listed for Thursday.

Her client Aris Jafer was arrested and sent to prison for 50 days in 2001. “We have high hopes from the Supreme Court,” said Rituparna Borah, a co-director of Nazaria, which describes itself as a queer feminist advocacy group.