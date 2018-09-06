About 100 fall ill on Emirates flight to New York

NEW YORK: As many as 100 passengers and crew reported feeling ill on Wednesday during an Emirates flight from Dubai to New York, and health workers were evaluating them as the airplane sat on the tarmac of JFK International Airport, authorities said.

About 100 people complained of feeling sick on Emirates Flight 203, which landed with at least 521 passengers shortly after 9 a. m. EDT (1300 GMT) at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement. Their symptoms included cough and fever. Earlier, Dubai-based Emirates said in a statement that 10 passengers “were taken ill” on the flight from the Middle Eastern country and were transported to a hospital. It did not specify the symptoms or nature of the complaints. The aircraft was taken to a location away from the terminal so that emergency officials could evaluate the situation, officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.