Breakthrough study ‘grows’ skin from tissue to heal wounds

TOKYO: In a world first, researchers have transformed tissue cells into skin cells to help heal serious wounds, a technique that could revolutionise care for victims of burns and other severe injuries.

The research is the culmination of a decade of work and holds promise for a variety of patients, including those with serious burns or elderly patients with bedsores and other recurring lesions. The study, published Thursday in the journal Nature, involves a technology called “cell reprogramming” in which genes are inserted into cells to change them from one form to another. “This is the first description of reprogramming of tissue cells to skin cells,” lead author Masakazu Kurita told AFP.

“I’m really excited about the results.” Kurita, a plastic surgeon and professor at the University of Tokyo, began working on the technique 10 years ago. It has been a laborious and painstaking process since then. The first stage involved identifying genes present in skin cells but not in tissue cells, which could be isolated and then inserted into tissue cells to transform them.