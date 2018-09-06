Nehra confirmed as RCB coach alongside Kirsten

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Ashish Nehra, hitherto a bowling coach with Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been confirmed as a coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He will work alongside Gary Kirsten and operate as a part of the "coaching leadership team" for the franchise.
The former India pacer, who had joined the coaching setup last season, will be working with a new coaching setup after RCB decided to do away with the services of their long-time backroom staff members - Daniel Vettori, Trent Woodhill and Andrew McDonald. "I had the privilege to join the coaching team of RCB last season and feel very passionately about the team. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and look forward for the successful seasons ahead," Nehra said.
Earlier last month, Gary Kirsten was also roped in as a coach, replacing Vettori after RCB failed to win the IPL for the 11th time. Speaking of Nehra's appointment, Sanjeev Churiwal, RCB chairman, said: "We are very happy to have Ashish Nehra join RCB as part of the coaching leadership team. Ashish and Gary will partner the Captain to help the team deliver better performance."
