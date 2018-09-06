Brewers gain ground on Cubs

WASHINGTON: Jonathan Schoop drove in three runs, Jesus Aguilar and Christian Yelich drove in two runs apiece, and the host Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for an 11-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Milwaukee moved within three games of the Cubs for first place in the National League Central with one game to go in the series. The Brewers have won 40 of their past 60 home games but will travel to Chicago for a series beginning next Monday. Brewers starter Wade Miley (3-2) kept the Cubs off balance with a consistent fastball and a vexing breaking ball.

He gave up one run on three hits in six innings, walking none and striking out five. Willson Contreras drove in Chicago’s lone run as the Cubs lost for only the fourth time in their past 14 games. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left after fouling a ball off his foot. The team said X-rays were negative.Orioles 5, Mariners 3Alex Cobb pitched six strong innings, and Baltimore rallied to defeat host Seattle following a pregame skirmish in the Mariners’ clubhouse. Cobb (5-15) allowed one run on four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out two as the Orioles snapped a four-game losing streak. Renato Nunez’s solo homer leading off the seventh sparked a four-run inning.

The Mariners, whose playoff chances are diminishing by the day, showed most of their fight before the game. Dee Gordon asked all members of the media to leave the clubhouse during a time when it is normally open.

Shortly thereafter, yelling could be heard and a dogpile briefly pushed the clubhouse doors open with some players on the ground, according to multiple media reports. Rockies 6, Giants 2Carlos Gonzalez hit a bases-clearing triple, pinch hitter Ryan McMahon homered, and Colorado rallied to beat visiting San Francisco.

David Dahl also went deep for Colorado, which scored five times in the seventh inning to record its 40th comeback win of the season to maintain its half-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.