Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Sports

September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 matches decided in Under-16 CricketOur correspondent

LAHORE: Three more matches of second round of LRCA U 16 One Day Cricket Tournament decided here on Wednesday played on different venues of Lahore.

West Zone Blues beat North Zone Whites by 4 wickets at Cricket Center Ground, North Zone Blues beat East Zone Blues by 95 runs at Stags Ground and West Zone Whites beat East Zone Whites by 5 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.

In a match between West Zone Blues and North Zone Whites played at Cricket Centre the former were the winners. Scores: North Zone Whites bating first 81/10 in 27.5 overs (Muzammal Shahid 27, M Usman 16, Oman Shahid 4/18, Abdullah Waqar 2/5).

West Zone Blues 83/6 in 19.3 overs (Umer Eman 25, Oman Shahid 18 not out, Asad Ali 5/22).

In a match at Stag Ground North Zone Blues won over East Blues. Scores: North Zone Blues batting first 236/6 in 40 overs (Ibrar Afzaal 75, Rana Arslan 65,).

East Zone Blues 141/10 in 37.4 overs (Hafiz M Faizan 41 not out, Ali Hamza 21, M Adeel 2/5, M Amir 2/33).

In a match at Ittefaq LRCA, East Zone Whites beat West Zone Whites by 5 wickets. Scores: East Zone Whites batting first 184/6 in 40 overs (Hafiz Usman Nadeem 77 not out, M Hassan 33, M Ai 2/32, Bilal Khan 2/33, Ahsan Kaleem 2/33).

West Zone Whites 187/5 in 32.4 overs (Taib Sohail Farooqi 63, Rashid Yasin 42, Usman

Irshaad 22, Aliyan Tahir 2/52).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi