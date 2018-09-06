3 matches decided in Under-16 CricketOur correspondent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three more matches of second round of LRCA U 16 One Day Cricket Tournament decided here on Wednesday played on different venues of Lahore.
West Zone Blues beat North Zone Whites by 4 wickets at Cricket Center Ground, North Zone Blues beat East Zone Blues by 95 runs at Stags Ground and West Zone Whites beat East Zone Whites by 5 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.
In a match between West Zone Blues and North Zone Whites played at Cricket Centre the former were the winners. Scores: North Zone Whites bating first 81/10 in 27.5 overs (Muzammal Shahid 27, M Usman 16, Oman Shahid 4/18, Abdullah Waqar 2/5).
West Zone Blues 83/6 in 19.3 overs (Umer Eman 25, Oman Shahid 18 not out, Asad Ali 5/22).
In a match at Stag Ground North Zone Blues won over East Blues. Scores: North Zone Blues batting first 236/6 in 40 overs (Ibrar Afzaal 75, Rana Arslan 65,).
East Zone Blues 141/10 in 37.4 overs (Hafiz M Faizan 41 not out, Ali Hamza 21, M Adeel 2/5, M Amir 2/33).
In a match at Ittefaq LRCA, East Zone Whites beat West Zone Whites by 5 wickets. Scores: East Zone Whites batting first 184/6 in 40 overs (Hafiz Usman Nadeem 77 not out, M Hassan 33, M Ai 2/32, Bilal Khan 2/33, Ahsan Kaleem 2/33).
West Zone Whites 187/5 in 32.4 overs (Taib Sohail Farooqi 63, Rashid Yasin 42, Usman
Irshaad 22, Aliyan Tahir 2/52).
