POA chief to meet Fahmida on 10th

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza is to meet Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt General (RTD) Arif Hasan Monday (September 10) to discuss among other things national contingent performance in the recently held Asian Games. The News has learnt from well placed sources that the meeting is aimed at evolving a strategy that could ensure better performance in international events in days to come. “Besides the considering Asian Games performance, both POA head and Minister would discuss the possibilities of making changes in the National Sports Policy that has already left its damaging effects on the promotion of sports in the country. Pakistan expected performance in World Youth Games to be held in Argentina would also be discussed in the meeting,” a Ministry official when contacted said. Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan it is believed would brief the Minister on the federation-Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) relations and the support and financial backing these federations receive from the government. The worst ever performance in national game hockey is also expected to be discussed in the meeting. For the first time in 16 years hockey team has returned without a medal from the Games.