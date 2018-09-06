ANF launches special campaign against drug peddlers

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force has launched a special campaign “operation Nauroz” against the drug peddlers and dealers providing drug to educational institutions.

An official of the ANF said the special campaign would continue during which action would be taken against the dealers providing ‘ice’ and other drugs to educational institutions.

The official said the public had been asked to support the force in going after the mafia and provide information on phone numbers 1415 against any such activities.